Today, Saturday, March 28, starts with mostly clear conditions in Okehampton, though patchy rain might appear later. Daytime highs reach about 7°C, and the evening could settle near 1°C. Brief sun could break through, but showers remain possible. The breeze might pick up, so expect a bit of a chilly feel.
Tomorrow brings another mix of cloud and drizzle, with peaks reaching about 9°C. The day may feel damp as showers drift in, though occasional bright spells could sneak through. Overnight lows hover near 1°C, making for a cool transition into the new week. Rain might linger into the evening.
Monday sees a continued chance of showers, with daytime temperatures approaching about 10°C. Early morning could stay near 5°C before skies potentially break for a dash of sunshine. Light rain remains likely, but short dry spells should appear here and there to ease some of the dampness.
Tuesday promises milder readings, topping out near 14°C. Expect a calm start, with nights dipping to about 5°C. Brief showers could pass through, yet partial clearing is likely in the afternoon. These pockets of sunshine provide a glimpse of spring, though scattered clouds might stick around later in the day.
Wednesday hovers around 13°C, dropping near 6°C overnight. Some clouds remain, with rain spells possible at times. Sunny breaks may often surface, but conditions feel changeable. This pattern continues, bringing a classic spring mix of mild air and damp interludes. Winds stay moderate, ensuring a somewhat breezy feel through the next few days.
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