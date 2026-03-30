Today in Okehampton, Monday, March 30, brings patchy rain and occasional drizzle, with conditions turning misty overnight. Temperatures about 9°C keep the day feeling cool, while brief breaks in the clouds offer limited brighter spells. More sustained showers could arrive later in the evening, maintaining a damp atmosphere.
Tomorrow is likely to see early fog giving way to patchy drizzle, then light rain continuing into the afternoon. Temperatures near 14°C provide milder weather, though rain remains a strong possibility through much of the day. Misty patches might linger by nightfall, keeping conditions moist for extended periods.
Wednesday stays damp with bursts of rain mixing with broad cloud cover. Temperatures about 11°C maintain a moderate feel, and occasional mist is expected once evening arrives. Drizzle may briefly pause during midday, but grey skies are set to persist for much of the forecast.
Thursday looks mostly cloudy, with patchy rain predicted to linger throughout the day. Temperatures near 11°C should provide a fresh sensation, and areas of fog could develop in the morning hours. Light drizzle might appear sporadically, combining with overcast conditions to maintain a fairly gloomy outlook.
Friday delivers heavier drizzle and on-and-off showers, making rain a notable presence. Temperatures about 10°C keep it cool, accompanied by overcast horizons and occasional mist late in the day. Intervals of rain could intensify briefly, but lighter spells are also possible, ensuring the forecast stays changeable. Throughout the afternoon, grey clouds may dominate, keeping any sunshine brief. Winds remain gentle but occasionally gusty.
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