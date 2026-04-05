Today, Sunday, April 5 in Okehampton sees patchy rain, especially through early hours, with occasional clearer spells by late afternoon. Temperatures hover near 9°C, dipping to about 2°C overnight. Damp conditions linger briefly in some spots, while brisk winds keep clouds moving overhead until evening dryness sets in. Scattered pockets of drizzle could greet anyone venturing out early.
Tomorrow turns partly cloudy with daytime highs around 13°C and lows nearing 1°C. Rain stays away, bringing friendlier skies and a gentle breeze through afternoon. Sunshine peeks through sporadic clouds, offering a pleasant break after the damp start to the week. Light winds will keep temperatures feeling fresh.
Tuesday looks bright and mild, with temperatures about 14°C and a milder night near 8°C. Early drizzle should disappear quickly, leaving long sunny spells to dominate most of the afternoon. A light breeze keeps things comfortable, making for a peaceful stretch of weather. Skies stay fairly clear, promising extended sunshine.
Wednesday remains sunny throughout, pushing temperatures near 17°C by midday, with overnight lows about 8°C. No rain is expected, and skies stay mostly clear, allowing sunshine to linger into early evening. Gentle winds help maintain mild conditions, making it one of the warmest days so far this week.
Thursday sees partly cloudy skies, climbing to about 18°C with a mild night near 7°C. A few showers could appear late afternoon, but they look short-lived. This weekend might stay calm and bright if the pattern continues, fostering comfortable daytime warmth. Sunny spells expected before dusk.
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