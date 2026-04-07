Today, Tuesday, April 7, looks sunny and bright in Okehampton. Clear conditions continue from dawn to dusk, leaving skies mostly cloud-free. Temperatures reach near 15°C, keeping things comfortable under calm weather. Evening may bring a few passing clouds, but rain remains unlikely for this forecast.
Tomorrow sees a warm boost with sunshine dominating and little chance of mist. Temperatures hover about 20°C in the afternoon, creating perfect midday weather. Early haze disappears quickly, revealing bright skies and minimal cloud cover. Evening stays mild, rounding off a pleasant forecast for midweek.
Thursday turns cooler with a mix of clouds and a hint of patchy rain possible around midday. Temperatures settle near 11°C, and morning mist could cling before lifting. Breezes might increase slightly, though later hours could bring occasional sunshine. Conditions remain variable, but heavier rain seems less likely.
Friday continues with partly cloudy skies and occasional light drizzle, maintaining varied weather conditions. Temperatures remain near 10°C, bringing mild air through midday. Some fleeting sun might break through, though overcast spells persist during the afternoon. Evening stays mostly dry, but a stray shower cannot be ruled out entirely.
This weekend brings moderate rain, especially on Saturday, with lingering fog in places and the potential for light drizzle early. Temperatures sit about 11°C, and heavier bursts of rain may develop later in the day. Conditions stay damp into the evening, though breaks could bring brief respites between showers. Unsettled weather persists further. Occasional gusts might enhance moisture, making dryness scarce at times.
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