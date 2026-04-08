Today is Wednesday, April 8, in Okehampton, bringing warm sunshine and bright skies from morning until night. Temperatures near 19°C promise a pleasant feeling outdoors, and winds stay fairly light throughout the day. No rain is forecast, so the afternoon should remain clear, letting the early evening sun linger longer than usual.
Tomorrow looks cooler with possible patchy rain arriving by midday. Temperatures about 11°C could feel a bit chilly, especially if the breeze picks up in exposed spots. Cloud cover may increase as the day progresses, bringing occasional light drizzle. However, any showers are likely to pass swiftly, leaving some dry interludes.
Friday may bring heavier bursts of rain, with readings near 8°C that feel brisk in the wind. Overcast skies could dominate from the morning, while light showers may persist into mid-afternoon. Nights are set to drop to lows about 4°C, so the air could feel quite crisp as evening settles in.
This weekend begins Saturday under unsettled conditions, with morning showers and gusty winds pushing temperatures about 8°C. Intermittent rain might turn briefly to sleet if colder air moves in early. Afternoons should stay damp and breezy, though periods of calmer weather could emerge. Evening hours may remain showery, keeping the atmosphere cool.
Sunday rounds the week with milder spells and occasional showers, reaching highs near 10°C. Sunny breaks may peek through scattered bursts of rain. Winds could ease slightly, though late-afternoon clouds might carry a quick drizzle. Nights dip near 2°C, hinting at a chilly finish.
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