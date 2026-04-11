Today, Saturday, April 11, in Okehampton sees patchy rain and some drizzle, with breezy spells likely. Afternoon skies might stay cloudy, and light rain could continue into the evening. Local weather forecasts suggest highs near 8°C and lows about 3°C, ensuring a cool feel. Periodically windy conditions may also occur.
Tomorrow retains patchy rain as a prominent feature, although occasional brighter spells may appear in the afternoon. Showers could pop up intermittently, and clouds will linger across much of the region. Forecasts point to highs near 10°C and lows about 3°C, making for slightly milder but still cool conditions overall.
Monday remains unsettled with spells of patchy rain merging with occasional sunshine. Drizzle may develop during midday, but heavier bursts could surface in the late afternoon. Local weather outlooks indicate temperatures near 11°C and lows about 2°C, ensuring a brisk feel as fleeting sunny intervals break through the clouds.
Tuesday could start with early mist, followed by heavier cloud and pockets of drizzle. Occasional bright intervals may emerge, though showers look probable later in the afternoon. Many weather models suggest highs about 14°C and lows near 3°C, offering a slightly warmer vibe despite persistent unsettled patterns through the day.
Wednesday keeps grey skies dominant and scattered light showers possible, especially towards evening. A blend of drizzle and brief dryness may interchange, but no major clear spells are expected. Maximum readings near 13°C and lows about 8°C hint at increased mildness, although wet conditions may linger sporadically through midweek hours.
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