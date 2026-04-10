Today, Friday, April 10, stays mostly overcast with patchy drizzle likely in the afternoon. Light breezes might drift across the area, but no strong gusts are expected. Skies could brighten briefly later on, though rain may linger in some spots. Temperatures near 9°C keep things rather cool, dipping to about 3°C overnight as clouds gradually thin out for a calmer evening.
Tomorrow might bring moderate rain throughout the day, occasionally heavier around midday. In Okehampton, conditions remain unsettled, so brief clear spells may be followed by fresh downpours. Highest temperatures hover near 9°C, with values about 3°C in the early hours, ensuring a damp and chilly start.
This weekend sees Sunday continuing a rainy trend, though showers could ease later. Cloud cover stays extensive, but sporadic sunny intervals might appear towards late afternoon. Temperatures look to reach about 10°C, while early lows sit near 2°C. Occasional drizzle lingers, although a few drier patches are possible.
The following day stays mostly grey, with rain at times and limited brighter spells. Temperatures about 9°C keep conditions mild, while nights drop to near 1°C. A few breaks in the clouds could offer brief sunshine, but overall damp weather prevails into the afternoon and evening.
Afterwards, Tuesday promises a much clearer outlook, with extended sunny periods boosting peak temperatures close to 12°C. Nights remain about 1°C, so it will stay crisp once darkness falls. Minimal cloud cover suggests a rather bright finale to the day, making conditions slightly drier than earlier in the week.
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