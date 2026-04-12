Today, Sunday, April 12, looks rainy with steady breezes and frequent drizzly spells scattered throughout most of the day. In Okehampton, conditions remain quite damp, with temperatures near 9°C by mid-afternoon. The evening could offer brief clearer moments, though lingering rain clouds are likely to persist.
Tomorrow may bring occasional sunshine, though scattered showers will still make their presence felt. Temperatures hover about 11°C, adding a touch of mildness compared to today. Brief dry patches could appear, but carrying an umbrella might still be wise if venturing outdoors during the unsettled periods.
Tuesday promises a slight boost in warmth, with highs about 14°C. Rain chances stay on the radar, yet there may be a few brighter spells. Clouds will probably dominate early on, but some afternoon sunshine might break through and brighten the day, giving a more comfortable feel overall.
Wednesday is set to be showery again, with light rain drifting across the region at intervals. Temperatures should settle near 14°C, offering a similar level of mildness to Tuesday. Moments of dryness could appear, though they might be short-lived, so expect a blend of overcast skies and sporadic drizzle.
Thursday sees rain becoming more patchy, allowing for longer periods of overcast but drier weather. Temperatures rest about 12°C, bringing a slightly cooler vibe as the week winds down. Though showers remain possible, they are likely to appear less consistently, suggesting a calmer conclusion to these grey and damp conditions.
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