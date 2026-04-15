Today, Wednesday, April 15, brings moderate rain for much of the day in Okehampton. Skies remain cloudy with occasional showers throughout the morning and afternoon. Temperatures hover near 13°C, dipping about 8°C overnight. The rainfall is expected to keep going until late evening, offering rather damp conditions for early spring.
Tomorrow promises patchy rain clouds with occasional drizzle. Daytime temperatures reach near 13°C, while nights fall about 7°C. Light showers may pass quickly, allowing brief spells of drier weather. Although the sky stays mostly overcast, there could be a few bright moments sneaking through in the afternoon. Expect fleeting dryness.
Friday sees a mix of drizzle and cloud, with the chance of light rain appearing through midday. Temperatures approach near 14°C, dropping about 6°C by evening. Intermittent showers could linger but are expected to ease later on. Occasional dryness may provide short-lived breaks from the damp air, offering mild relief.
Saturday signals the start of this weekend with partly cloudy skies early on. Temperatures reach near 12°C, with nights falling about 3°C. Morning fog could linger but gives way to sunshine. Conditions remain mostly dry, making for a calmer atmosphere as clouds gradually break into clearer spells, offering bright intervals.
Sunday carries more sunshine and mild air. Temperatures climb near 13°C, dipping about 2°C overnight. Skies stay mostly clear, ensuring steady brightness throughout the day. There is little chance of rain, so conditions remain pleasant. Evenings cool down bringing a crisp feel to wrap up the weekend under starry conditions.
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