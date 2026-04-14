Today, Tuesday, April 14, in Okehampton sees patchy rain from the early hours, bringing occasional drizzle that lingers during breakfast time. Clouds might stick around through midday, though fleeting clearer intervals are possible later on. Temperatures near 14°C offer mild conditions, while lows about 3°C keep the morning rather crisp.
Tomorrow sees moderate rain over several hours, creating damp conditions as the day progresses. Occasional glimpses of brightness may come and go, yet heavier bursts could return before evening. Winds might pick up, enhancing the unsettled feel. Highs near 14°C keep it mild, with lows about 8°C likely after sunset.
Thursday looks unsettled again, with passing showers and occasional breaks. Temperatures near 13°C feel comfortable during the day, while lows about 8°C settle in later. Patchy rain might linger, but some brighter intervals could develop, offering a touch of relief from the otherwise cloudy skies. Light breezes keep conditions calm.
Friday remains grey with scattered drizzle drifting over the region. Temperatures near 14°C maintain mild daytime conditions, dropping to about 8°C overnight. Rain chances decrease slightly by afternoon, allowing brief sunny spells to peek through. Clouds, however, are never far away, so stray drops could still appear. Winds remain moderate.
This weekend feels a bit fresher, with daytime temperatures near 13°C and overnight lows about 5°C. Patchy rain may visit on and off, though occasional sunshine could break through. Misty starts are expected, but clearer skies might follow in the evening. Overall, conditions stay gentle throughout with no extreme swings.
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