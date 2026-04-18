Today, Saturday, April 18, brings patchy morning fog in Okehampton, followed by brighter intervals and the occasional hint of rain. Conditions turn clearer later, offering a mix of cloud and sunshine through the afternoon. This local forecast indicates breezes that remain gentle but could pick up slightly. Daytime temperatures settle near 12°C, while overnight values drop to about 3°C.
Tomorrow features patchy rain during the morning, then occasional breaks of drier weather. Showers may return by late afternoon, keeping the day feeling slightly damp. Afternoon temperatures reach near 13°C, declining to about 3°C at night, ensuring a cool evening under partly cloudy skies.
Monday sees a chance of morning sun, though clouds drift in, bringing the possibility of light rain as the day goes on. Winds stay moderate, adding a mild chill at times. Daytime readings hover near 11°C, falling to about 2°C overnight, ensuring a crisp late-night atmosphere.
Tuesday promises unsettled weather with breezy spells and scattered showers appearing periodically. Winds could be a touch stronger, making outdoor conditions feel cooler. Maximum temperatures stay near 10°C, dipping to about 1°C by late evening, creating a chilly night under partly cloudy skies.
Wednesday looks mostly overcast, though occasional breaks could reveal brief sunshine. Gentle winds are expected, but sudden gusts might appear later in the day. Daytime highs reach about 13°C, while nights stay near 5°C. Further into the week, conditions remain changeable, featuring calmer spells interspersed with lingering cloud cover. Expect a mixture of grey skies and modest warmth.
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