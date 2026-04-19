Today is Sunday, April 19, in Okehampton, bringing a mix of sunshine and occasional light showers. Temperatures near 12°C, dipping to about 3°C later, mean it stays mild. Rain is likely in the afternoon, but clearer skies could appear by night. Winds remain gentle throughout the day.
Tomorrow features patchy rain again, especially nearer midday. Maximum temperatures hover near 10°C, with lows of about 3°C in the early hours. A breezy spell might develop later, though sunshine could peek through at times. Pockets of drizzle may show up briefly, though not for long. Expect a brisk evening with clouds lingering overhead.
Next day continues calmer conditions with partly cloudy skies. Afternoon temperatures should reach near 12°C, while overnight lows dip to about 2°C. Chance of rain seems minimal, letting gentle breezes dominate. Some sunshine is possible later in the day, offering a pleasant atmosphere. Early mist may develop, but skies clear soon after.
Midweek stays mild with more partial cloud cover. Highs hover near 13°C, dropping to about 4°C overnight. Rain doesn’t appear likely, and sunny spells might break through in the afternoon. Light winds offer a comfortable setting before evening arrives with cooler but clear conditions.
Later in the week brightens under sunny skies, with maximums near 14°C and a low near 2°C. No rain is expected, providing a spring day. Breezes remain moderate, and conditions look promising heading into this weekend, with mild afternoons likely continuing to climb. Late sunshine might linger, granting a close to the day.
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