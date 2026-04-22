Today, Wednesday, April 22, brings partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of afternoon rain. Temperatures near 12°C promise a mild feel, and wind speeds may pick up in some areas, though mostly light breezes. Clear spells are expected later, ensuring a bright end to the day. Nighttime is likely to remain mostly clear, ensuring comfortable late conditions.
Tomorrow looks increasingly sunny with blue skies dominating. Highs about 14°C will offer a pleasant atmosphere, and the day should remain dry. This forecast indicates minimal risk of rain, encouraging calm, stable weather. Evening hours might bring a few scattered clouds, though no rainfall is expected.
Expect patchy clouds on Friday, transitioning to overcast conditions later across most areas. Temperatures near 14°C could keep things comfortable, though the sky might remain mostly grey. A few fleeting breaks of sunshine during the afternoon may brighten the mood. Winds remain light, ensuring gentle breeze.
Overcast skies are likely on Saturday, but dryness holds firm. Highs near 15°C are predicted, making it feel warm under cloudy skies. Conditions should remain stable, with no rain expected. Evening might see slight clearing, offering glimpses of moonlight.
Continuing into Sunday, sunny spells arrive, with temperatures near 14°C. Bright weather updates suggest minimal cloud cover, so expect ample sunshine. Morning hours should stay bright. In Okehampton, the forecast remains consistent with calm days ahead. Winds should stay gentle, ensuring comfortable outdoor conditions under mostly clear skies. As darkness falls, cooler air may settle, but dryness still prevails all round.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.