Today, Tuesday, April 28, in Okehampton sees patchy rain drifting through during the day. Overcast skies are likely to linger, with occasional light showers possible and a moderate breeze. Temperatures near 11°C bring a cool feel, though short dry windows may show up later on. Cloud cover might shift slightly, but no major clear spells are expected.
Tomorrow offers partly cloudy skies and fewer interruptions by rain, encouraging a brighter outlook. Gentle sunshine could peek out, pushing temperatures near 16°C. Winds might turn a shade stronger in open spots, but the forecast indicates a mostly dry day for outdoor plans. Rainfall remains minimal, though a stray shower.
Thursday looks sunny and bright, with drier conditions expected throughout the morning and afternoon. Temperatures about 13°C should feel mild under long clear spells, though a light breeze may blow occasionally. Any risk of rain remains low, so the day seems poised to stay comfortable.
Friday could carry a small risk of patchy rain again, especially by midday, yet many intervals should remain pleasantly dry. Temperatures near 19°C promise noticeably milder air, encouraging a sense of warmth. Light drizzle might slip by at times, but sunny breaks are also likely.
This weekend brings a turn to wetter conditions, with moderate rain expected on Saturday. Showers may arrive steadily, delivering heavier bursts in some areas. Temperatures about 17°C keep things relatively mild, while the breeze stays gentle. A few drier spells might pop up, yet overall, rain could dominate. Thunder is unlikely throughout day.
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