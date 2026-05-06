Today, Wednesday, May 6 leans on the damp side, with patchy rain likely through much of the morning. Temperatures near 11°C keep the air feeling cool, and gentle breezes maintain a calmer vibe. Occasional drizzle might pop up later, but some short dry interludes are also possible.
Tomorrow brings more scattered rain, though a few brighter spells could appear by midday. Temperatures about 13°C promise a mild lift, and the breeze may pick up slightly at times. In places like Okehampton, conditions are expected to remain unsettled, so quick changes in cloud cover are likely.
Friday might feel noticeably milder, with temperatures near 16°C offering a welcome shift. Only brief hints of drizzle are on the horizon, enabling extra sunshine to break through. Afternoon skies may brighten for a time, though a gentle wind could bring patchy cloud back toward evening.
Saturday starts this weekend with a fresh breeze and temperatures about 15°C. Morning rain looks possible, but clearer moments may slip in as the day progresses. Showers could drift by in bursts, yet they should ease occasionally. Passing clouds remain a factor, limiting any prolonged sunshine.
Sunday wraps up the week on a wetter note, with moderate rain expected to linger for much of the day. Temperatures near 10°C keep conditions brisk, and stronger gusts may develop. Light rain spells could turn heavier at intervals, making for a soggy afternoon. Overcast skies are likely to dominate, though fleeting breaks might offer the occasional glimpse of lighter conditions before nightfall.
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