Today (Monday, May 4) in Okehampton brings patchy rain with light showers in the afternoon. Temperatures near 14°C are expected, dipping to about 7°C during the evening. Occasional wet spells linger, creating grey skies for much of the day. Gentle winds keep conditions cool, but no intense bursts of rain are expected.
Tomorrow continues this wet pattern, though the rainfall may ease somewhat. Temperatures near 14°C could accompany brighter spells, dropping to about 5°C overnight. Light showers might pop up here and there, but occasional dry intervals offer moments of clearer skies. The overall local weather forecast suggests lingering dampness.
Wednesday sees a cooler turn, with temperatures near 12°C and lows about 4°C overnight. Patchy rain is expected around midday, and cloudy skies dominate much of the afternoon. Brisk breezes could develop, making the day feel slightly chillier. Showers might taper off by late evening, though heavier bursts remain unlikely.
Thursday maintains unsettled conditions, featuring intermittent showers and occasional drizzle. Maximum temperatures hover near 12°C, with lows about 5°C. Clouds persist through most of the day, creating a murky atmosphere. Some heavier rain could develop in the afternoon, so expect a brief damp stretch that extends into the evening hours.
Friday wraps up the week with continued chances of patchy rain. Temperatures near 13°C are anticipated, dipping to about 5°C overnight. Winds could pick up slightly, bringing a fresher feel. Rainfall appears more scattered, potentially offering a few drier slots before nightfall. Conditions remain overall mild for local springtime patterns.
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