Today, Tuesday, May 5, starts off misty with a chance of patchy rain in Okehampton. Drizzle could linger through midday, bringing gentle breezes and a damp feel. Skies may brighten slightly in the afternoon, though scattered showers remain possible. Temperatures about 13°C are expected by late afternoon.
Tomorrow looks cooler, with showers likely on and off. Early clouds might break briefly, but periods of light rain can return later. Temperatures near 11°C keep the air feeling crisp, while any bursts of sunshine offer short spells of relief. Wind speeds should stay moderate.
The following day brings occasional drizzle and cloudy skies. Light rain showers may pop up around midday, while breezes remain gentle. Temperatures about 13°C are possible, offering a mild atmosphere despite the patchy rain. Any dry moments could reveal hints of brighter skies.
Another day sees a mix of overcast conditions and brief breaks of sunshine. Rain might develop in the afternoon, but temperatures about 16°C suggest a slightly warmer stint. Light winds add a gentle feel, though sudden drizzle could appear. Cloud cover may situate itself for most of the day.
This weekend continues the unsettled trend, with scattered showers on Saturday and potential breaks in the cloud layer. Temperatures near 16°C maintain a comfortable touch, though light rain could linger. The rest of the week seems to hold a similar mix of damp spells and mild conditions, ensuring that typical spring weather remains consistent across the region. Expect occasional sunshine to briefly break through at times.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.