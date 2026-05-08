Today, Friday, May 8, begins foggy with patchy rain in the early hours, gradually clearing to reveal brighter conditions by midday. Light breezes accompany the change, though some sunshine may break through for a pleasant afternoon. Temperatures settle near 16°C, bringing a mild feel to the day and setting the tone for the upcoming forecast.
Tomorrow looks more unsettled, with moderate winds and spells of rain developing into the afternoon. Intervals of cloud may dominate, but the chance of a drier break remains possible later on. Temperatures hover near 17°C, offering slightly warmer weather than today, with moments of partial sun potentially emerging.
This weekend, Sunday brings a cooler trend, with morning rain likely and overcast skies persisting in many areas. The day could see patches of sunshine emerging briefly, yet occasional showers remain a possibility. Temperatures stay around 13°C, providing a fresher feel as the weekend continues.
Monday maintains mixed weather, with passing light rain, patchy clouds, and a few sunny intervals. Showers could pop up during the late afternoon, keeping conditions unpredictable. Temperatures remain near 13°C, reflecting a similar pattern to previous days. Conditions hold steady across the region, including Okehampton, where skies may briefly clear.
Tuesday continues the trend of variable weather, featuring cloudy periods and possible rain spells. Occasional sun could brighten the day, although conditions stay generally mild. Temperatures reach about 13°C, maintaining a steady outlook for the rest of the week. Further changes could emerge slightly later, so keep an eye on developing patterns.
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