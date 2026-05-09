In Okehampton, Saturday, May 9 promises patchy rain with occasional clear spells. Temperatures near 17°C should dominate, while showers remain likely later in the day. Lows hover about 7°C overnight, so a mild evening is expected. Cloud cover may thicken, but sunshine could peek through in the morning hours. Light winds should stay manageable.
Tomorrow stays mostly cloudy, with occasional sprinkles likely. Temperatures near 12°C keep things cool, and an overcast sky might linger into the evening. Rain chances fade by nighttime, presenting partial clearing before a chilly start to the following morning. Breezes could remain moderate, adding a slight chill.
Monday offers patchy rain throughout the day, as temperatures hover near 11°C. Early sunshine may give way to damp intervals, though heavier downpours look minimal. Winds could pick up slightly, making it feel cooler. Evening rains might persist, ending with lows hovering about 2°C. Occasional drizzle may extend overnight.
Tuesday sees patchy rain again, with highs near 13°C. Overcast conditions dominate, but brief dry spells are possible. Temperatures dip about 5°C by night as clouds linger. Wet weather remains a possibility, yet intervals of lighter drizzle may replace heavier showers. Gentle breezes could bring extra freshness to the air.
Wednesday continues unsettled, offering light showers and cooler breezes. Expect maximum values near 11°C, dropping toward about 5°C later. Sporadic breaks of clearer skies may contrast with intermittent drizzle. Wind gusts bring a chill, but conditions are set to shift as the weekend nears. A wetter trend might take hold.
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