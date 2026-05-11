Today, Monday, May 11, sees a blend of clear skies and patchy rain, with temperatures about 11°C and lows near 2°C. Early morning conditions start bright, though drizzle appears around midday and persists into the afternoon. Clouds may break briefly later, but the weather forecast leans towards mild breezes.
Tomorrow looks a touch warmer, reaching near 13°C while rainfall remains possible throughout the day. Morning cloud cover gradually shifts to short sunny intervals, offering glimpses of brightness. Despite these breaks, drizzle could materialise in the afternoon, so conditions feel slightly cooler thanks to a modest breeze.
Wednesday stays unsettled, with patchy rain likely from morning onward. Temperatures hover near 11°C, accompanied by drizzle that builds towards more consistent showers. Lingering clouds overshadow the sky, allowing only faint breaks of sunshine. Winds pick up slightly during the afternoon, adding a cooler touch.
Thursday continues the wet trend, delivering scattered rain and maximum temperatures about 10°C. Early cloud cover intensifies as the day progresses, resulting in light showers that occasionally turn heavier. Sunshine is limited, with only brief bright intervals between patches of cloud. Winds might strengthen later, maintaining a brisk feel.
Friday’s weather forecast points to moderate rain, with daytime readings near 11°C. Conditions remain cloudy, featuring drizzle that transitions into steadier downpours by evening. Skies offer minimal sunshine, leaving much of the region under grey conditions. In Okehampton, these damp skies mirror the broader outlook. Any chance of dryness remains short-lived. Occasional mild gusts may accompany these showers throughout Friday.
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