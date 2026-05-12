Today, Tuesday, May 12, brings patchy rain by midday with only a slight chance of dryness early on. Conditions turn cloudier later, with temperatures near 13°C and breezes staying brisk. Okehampton may see a damp spell, though heavier downpours look limited.
Tomorrow continues with more patchy rain, especially early, and temperatures near 10°C. Winds could gust a bit, but the day may offer occasional breaks from the drizzle. Skies remain rather grey, so expect unsettled conditions accompanied by short bursts of wet weather.
Thursday is forecast to feature moderate rain, leading to cooler air with temperatures near 9°C. Showers may persist throughout the afternoon, and the breeze could intensify. By evening, some areas might see lighter rain, although cloud cover is likely to stay in place.
Friday brings a slight temperature rise, with highs about 11°C. Expect bursts of patchy rain, but there may be moments of calmer, partly cloudy skies before another shower appears. The wind remains moderate, though any significant gusts appear unlikely late in the day.
This weekend sees temperatures about 12°C on Saturday, along with pockets of rain moving through in the afternoon. Cloudier spells mix with occasional brighter intervals, but moisture lingers. Despite the unsettled vibe, drier conditions could pop up briefly, offering a hint of relief from persistent showers.
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