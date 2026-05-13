Today, Wednesday, May 13, in Okehampton, the forecast looks wet with patchy rain continuing throughout the day and temperatures about 11°C. Morning lows dip near 6°C, keeping things chilly under cloudy coverage. Showers remain frequent, with limited sunshine and a cool sensation lingering into the evening.
Tomorrow sees more unsettled weather, accompanied by temperatures about 10°C. Low temperatures hover near 3°C, so the morning remains quite cold. Rain showers appear on and off, delivering a damp atmosphere. Brief sunny gaps could pop up, but overall conditions lean towards grey skies once again.
Friday brings slightly milder conditions, with daytime highs near 11°C and lows about 2°C. Intermittent rain is expected, though occasional breaks in the clouds may allow glimpses of sunshine. Overall, the forecast hints at a brighter midday, yet lingering chill and residual wetness keep jackets at hand.
This weekend begins on Saturday, offering temperatures near 12°C and a low about 2°C overnight. Light drizzle could develop, but drier phases remain possible. Grey overhead conditions persist, although the occasional patch of sun might break through. Despite the cooler start, midday might feel slightly more comfortable.
Sunday follows the trend, reaching a high near 12°C while dipping to 6°C overnight. Patchy rain lingers, though some drier moments might emerge as the day progresses. Clouded skies dominate, creating a moderate sense of gloom. However, limited sunny spells could brighten the afternoon briefly before cooler air returns. These consistent conditions reinforce the overall wet and cool pattern that has defined this week.
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