In Okehampton, today, Friday, May 15, is mostly cloudy with patchy rain on and off. Temperatures near 10°C at the warmest, dropping to about 2°C tonight. Mist could form early, but any drizzle should be light. Brief bright spells may appear, but the overall feel stays cool.
Saturday brings scattered rain with overcast skies dominating much of the day. Temperatures approach 12°C, starting near 2°C in the early hours. Any light drizzle might ease now and then, offering occasional cloud breaks. Overall, a gentle transition to milder conditions, though showers remain possible.
Sunday sees continued unsettled weather, featuring patchy rain and a few heavier spells. Daytime temperatures hover near 11°C, with early lows about 5°C. Clouds persist, and light rain showers could develop into the late afternoon. Skies might brighten slightly but expect the day to remain mostly wet.
Monday stays on the rainy side, with moderate downpours at times. Temperatures near 12°C, easing up from about 7°C in the morning. Brief lulls in rainfall may occur, yet drizzle lingers throughout. Grey skies dominate, and occasional heavier bursts keep the outdoors feeling quite damp all day.
Tuesday trends milder, reaching about 16°C. Rain showers appear on and off, though some partial clearing is possible. Overnight lows remain near 11°C. Light drizzle may turn into more persistent rain later on, but a few sunny intervals could break through. Winds pick up, adding a breezy element.
The rest of the week sees occasional rain mixed with sunny intervals and temperatures near 15°C.
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