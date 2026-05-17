Today, Sunday, May 17, will see patchy rain with heavier bursts possible. In Okehampton, conditions appear damp, and temperatures near 12°C are expected. Evening drizzle continues, so wet weather remains likely. Overnight lows settle about 5°C. Light winds offer occasional respite amid cloudy conditions.
Tomorrow anticipates moderate rain, with occasional heavier spells. Daytime temperatures about 11°C and cooler overnight near 7°C. Showers stay persistent, limiting dry intervals. Steady rainfall continues into evening, preserving damp conditions. Light pulses of drizzle may persist early on. Winds stay mild overall.
An outlook for Tuesday brings patchy rain, though brighter spells may emerge. Highs approach about 15°C while lows hover near 10°C. Intermittent showers could appear as moderate breezes persist. Later on, cloud cover thins somewhat, reducing rainfall intensity. Occasional drizzle remains possible but looks less extensive than earlier days.
A forecast for Wednesday suggests milder air, with bursts of sunshine. Temperatures reach near 17°C, dipping to about 11°C overnight. Brief showers may still arise, though drier moments are likely. Winds remain gentle, encouraging a settled feel overall. Longer clear spells could grant a more pleasant outlook. Morning sunshine may also appear.
Conditions on Thursday look mostly fine, with partly cloudy intervals. Values near 20°C suggest a warmer trend, while nights linger about 12°C. Minimal chance of showers indicates a drier spell ahead. Sunshine likely dominates, supported by mild breezes for a comfortable finish. Skies remain bright into late afternoon, enhancing the mild atmosphere. Late evening sees only scattered clouds, preserving a dry theme.
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