Today, Monday, May 18, brings moderate rain for most of the day. In Okehampton, weather forecasts indicate wet conditions with temperatures near 10°C. Light drizzle turns heavier at times, so expect grey skies.
Tomorrow remains showery, with moderate rain keeping things damp and temperatures about 14°C. Occasional breaks in the clouds could bring brief brighter spells, though heavier bursts of rain are still possible. Winds may pick up again, adding a blustery feel.
Wednesday looks a bit milder, with patchy rain easing and temperatures near 18°C. Some drier intervals may surface, offering a slight break from dampness. Despite a chance of scattered showers, a few sunny spells are expected, giving a hint of better weather to come.
Thursday should see partly cloudy skies and temperatures about 20°C. Lingering mist early on could gradually lift, revealing brighter conditions later. There is little sign of rain, allowing more time under clearer weather. A gentle breeze may make things comfortable as the week moves toward drier days.
Friday looks sunny with temperatures near 22°C. That warmth signals a pleasant trend carrying into this weekend. Clear skies and calmer winds promise an enjoyable end to the week, with minimal chance of showers. Forecasts show stable weather continuing, offering bright skies and mild breezes. Warmer afternoons may persist beyond Saturday, maintaining a summery vibe. Northerly winds remain light, promoting comfortable conditions. Extended forecasts hint that sunshine could dominate well into the following week. Scattered clouds remain unlikely, reinforcing the overall sense of a settled pattern.
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