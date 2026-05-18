Friday looks sunny with temperatures near 22°C. That warmth signals a pleasant trend carrying into this weekend. Clear skies and calmer winds promise an enjoyable end to the week, with minimal chance of showers. Forecasts show stable weather continuing, offering bright skies and mild breezes. Warmer afternoons may persist beyond Saturday, maintaining a summery vibe. Northerly winds remain light, promoting comfortable conditions. Extended forecasts hint that sunshine could dominate well into the following week. Scattered clouds remain unlikely, reinforcing the overall sense of a settled pattern.