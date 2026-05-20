Today, Wednesday, May 20 in Okehampton sees patchy rain and occasional cloud. Temperatures near 17°C and about 10°C, with brisk winds possibly reaching 19 mph. Showers are likely around midday, so short bursts of rain may appear, keeping the forecast unsettled.
Tomorrow should remain mostly dry and partly cloudy. Temperatures near 19°C and about 11°C overnight keep things mild. Expect a gentle breeze, with glimpses of sunshine breaking through the cloud. No significant rain is anticipated, offering a more settled forecast overall.
Friday brings patchy rain early on, with clouds hovering throughout the day. Temperatures near 22°C by afternoon and about 11°C at night suggest a warmer spell. Showers could intensify, with a chance of rainfall near 82%. Expect soggy spells, though occasional bright intervals are also possible.
Saturday looks unsettled with a mix of sun and brief showers. Temperatures near 20°C and about 9°C keep conditions relatively mild. Rain could come and go, hitting an 89% chance at times. Cloud cover varies, offering a changeable forecast that may produce some fleeting sunny moments. Even so, heavier rainfall is not expected to dominate.
This weekend sees patchy rain lingering through Sunday. Temperatures near 21°C and about 9°C overnight add a pleasant feel despite occasional drizzle. Showers could turn frequent, but sunny breaks shouldn’t be ruled out, keeping the weather varied. Some light clouds and calmer winds might provide intervals of dryness, but keep an eye on passing showers. No heavy downpours are expected, though brief rain bursts can still appear.
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