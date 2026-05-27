Today, which is Wednesday, May 27, starts with patchy rain near dawn and moderate breezes. Weather conditions turn brighter midday with sunshine breaking through overhead clouds. Temperatures about 23°C create pleasant warmth in the afternoon, though isolated drizzle may return in the evening. Clear spells could follow, ensuring a mixed but mild forecast.
Tomorrow brings unsettled weather, with patchy rain likely early and overcast skies lingering until midday. Brief sunny intervals may appear, but conditions remain slightly variable. Temperatures near 22°C provide an outlook for warmth, and evening drizzle is possible. Gentle breezes keep the air fresh before drier hours overnight in Okehampton.
Friday features breezier conditions alongside mostly sunny spells. Temperatures hover about 19°C, and any clouds passing overhead appear unlikely to bring rain. By mid-afternoon, skies remain bright, allowing extended sun until evening. Overnight lows dip to near 9°C, maintaining a crisp feel. The day promises a calmer but pleasantly warm forecast.
Saturday stays dry under clear skies, with temperatures climbing near 20°C. Clouds stay sparse, allowing the sun to dominate for most of the day. Late afternoon remains comfortable as gentle breezes blow, preventing any oppressive heat. Evening cools off to about 8°C, wrapping up a mild and bright weekend start. Conditions remain calm throughout.
Sunday continues the weekend with a chance of patchy rain, but sunshine could still appear between showers. Temperatures linger near 19°C, offering moderate warmth despite occasional drizzle. Even if skies turn cloudy in the afternoon, conditions may brighten later. Overnight lows approach 10°C, concluding a stretch of partly wet, partly sunny weather.
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