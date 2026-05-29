Today begins with patchy rain in the early hours, with temperatures about 8°C at dawn. Light showers might linger, but sunshine breaks through by midday, pushing readings near 18°C. Gentle breezes keep conditions pleasant, and any clouds should gradually fade, creating a fresh atmosphere for this weather update.
Tomorrow looks clear and sunny, with temperatures about 8°C first thing. Expect a dry forecast and bright skies that warm up to near 19°C during the afternoon. Winds stay light, and sunshine dominates for most of the day, continuing the pleasant weather trend across the region.
This weekend includes Sunday, May 31, where patchy rain may appear early. Temperatures about 9°C at sunrise gradually climb to near 18°C. Brief sunny spells might interrupt any drizzle, offering brighter moments during the afternoon. Moderate breezes could pick up, yet conditions remain comfortable across Okehampton and surrounding areas.
Additional rainfall is possible Monday, accompanied by readings near 17°C. Drizzle could persist, especially in the afternoon, bringing damp spells throughout the day. Morning lows hover about 10°C, while breezes pick up. Sunshine might peek through occasionally, but expect more clouds and scattered rain before nightfall. A soggy atmosphere may linger until late evening.
Continuing into Tuesday, patchy rain remains on the forecast. Temperatures hover near 18°C, after an early low about 10°C. Drizzle or a brief rumble of thunder could appear, though some brighter intervals may break through. Afternoon hours should see mild conditions and the possibility of light winds, wrapping up a spell.
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