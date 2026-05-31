Today brings patchy rain with mild conditions in Okehampton. Morning begins close to 10°C, rising to about 17°C by mid-afternoon. Light to moderate breezes move through, and clouds dominate despite brief breaks. Some drizzle could happen, but heavier showers are unlikely. Sunshine remains limited, though humidity stays moderate.
Tomorrow sees moderate rain with occasional drizzle in the morning. Temperatures hover about 15°C, starting near 10°C when daybreak arrives. Skies stay overcast, and damp conditions persist through the day. A few brief lulls in rainfall might appear, but steady showers remain likely. Expect a soothing breeze throughout.
Overcast skies arrive Tuesday, bringing patchy rain and breezy spells. Temperatures remain close to 15°C, dropping to about 11°C overnight. Showers persist occasionally, with a chance of lighter intervals in the afternoon. Winds pick up slightly, and humidity levels stay moderate. Some dryness may emerge toward the evening. Occasional breaks in clouds could brighten the late day.
Expect passing showers Wednesday, with temperatures near 17°C in the afternoon. Mornings stay close to 10°C before climbing steadily. Rain likely remains moderate, though occasional drizzle can continue. A stronger breeze may move in, adding a fresher feel. Limited sunshine might break through as skies vary throughout the day.
Thursday, June 4, sees more patchy rain and a slight dip in warmth. Temperatures reach about 15°C, dipping near 10°C later. Breezes remain brisk, with cloud cover dominating much of the day. Light showers continue, though brief dry spells could appear. Overall, conditions remain changeable, with gentle rainfall lingering into late evening.
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