Today in Okehampton features moderate rain and a good chance of showers throughout the day. Temperatures near 16°C are likely in the afternoon, dropping to about 9°C by nightfall. Brisk winds will add a chill, with occasional drizzly spells, so expect damp conditions and overcast skies lasting into the evening.
Tomorrow remains unsettled, with patchy rain likely at intervals. Temperatures hover near 14°C during the day and slip to about 5°C overnight. Expect a mixture of cloud cover and bursts of drizzle, though very brief clearer spells may emerge. Winds ease slightly, offering a calmer but still cool feel overall.
Saturday sees heavier bursts of rain through much of the day, with temperatures near 15°C by afternoon and about 10°C at night. Periods of steady downpours alternate with occasional drier moments, but grey skies persist. Gusty winds make it feel chillier, so anticipate a rather damp start to the weekend.
Sunday looks mixed, with patchy rain likely and temperatures near 17°C at their peak. The morning may begin cloudy, giving way to light drizzle later. Though some breaks may appear, rain could linger well into the afternoon. Gentle breezes moderate conditions slightly, but the day remains mild and occasionally wet.
Monday keeps the wet spell going, with moderate rain and breezy winds. Temperatures hover near 14°C in the afternoon, dipping to about 9°C after dusk. Showers appear on and off, mixing with heavier bursts of rainfall. Cloud cover dominates the sky, creating a cool and unsettled conclusion to the forecast.
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