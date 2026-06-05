Today, Friday, June 5, sees light drizzle with patchy rain and a gentle breeze. Forecast indicates temperatures near 14°C and lows about 6°C. Intermittent clouds may dominate, offering occasional sunshine. Rain chances stay moderate, so local conditions feel cool yet manageable. Winds remain fairly light. Skies brighten briefly between showers.
Tomorrow ushers in moderate showers with temperatures near 15°C by afternoon. Conditions may feel a bit damp, though brief breaks in cloud cover might appear. Rainfall accumulations look heavier, so expect damp spells across the region. Breezes will strengthen, sending gusts over landscapes. Okehampton also sees passing showers at intervals.
This weekend features Sunday with slightly lighter conditions and temperatures about 17°C. Minimal rain appears early, then skies turn clearer later, bringing a mild atmosphere. Occasional cloud patches could return, but heavy downpours seem unlikely overall. Winds stay calmer, allowing a gentle respite after recent dampness. Evening air remains mild.
Monday welcomes moderate drizzle and breezes, with temperatures about 14°C. Rain might ease midday, but forecasts suggest lingering showers through afternoon. Clouds persist, limiting sunny moments. Breezes pick up again, adding a fresh vibe. Later in the evening, readings drop near 8°C, signalling a slightly cooler tone into nighttime hours.
Tuesday sees patchy rain with temperatures near 15°C by late afternoon. Light drizzle remains possible, and mist may form at dusk. Occasional clouds hover, but intense rainfall looks limited. Gentle breezes linger, preserving comfortable conditions through the night. Overnight lows dip about 8°C, bringing a cooler feel as darkness settles.
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