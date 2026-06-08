Today, Monday, June 8, in Okehampton looks cloudy with patchy rain drifting in and out. Temperatures stay near 14°C, while the evening settles about 7°C. Occasional breezes add a light chill, but the day may offer brief drier spells. Expect scattered showers at times, ensuring a damp forecast. Remains cool.
Tomorrow expects more showery weather, with patchy rain and the possibility of cloudy spells. Temperatures hover near 14°C by day and dip about 6°C overnight. Occasional breaks in the clouds may let limited sunshine through, though rain could pop up intermittently to keep conditions suitably soggy. Expect a damp Tuesday.
Wednesday carries on the unsettled trend with more patchy rain during daylight. Temperatures reach about 14°C, falling near 6°C at night. Brief spells of brighter skies could emerge, but scattered showers remain likely. Overall, the midweek forecast leans towards cool breezes and intermittent dampness, keeping conditions fairly grey. Staying mild.
Thursday appears wetter, with moderate rain dominating much of the day. Temperatures sit near 15°C, dropping about 8°C overnight. Occasional heavier showers might roll through, bringing a steady grey feel. Cloudy skies remain in place, and the breeze could pick up slightly. Expect a damp and cool late week overall.
Friday brings slightly warmer conditions, edging temperatures near 20°C and settling about 12°C at night. Clouds linger, but sunny intervals could make an appearance. Showers remain possible, yet the overall outlook improves as the day progresses. This weekend sees a further uplift in warmth, truly hinting at brighter days ahead.
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