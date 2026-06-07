Sunday, June 7 brings patchy rain, with early drizzle and overcast periods. Temperatures hover near 16°C, and the evening remains mostly cloudy. Occasional showers are possible, so local weather watchers may anticipate a damp day overall. Winds could become brisk later, but no heavy downpours are expected.
Tomorrow looks similarly wet, featuring moderate rain likely in the morning. Temperatures rest about 14°C, and gentle breezes could accompany any persistent downpours. Okehampton might see heavier bursts later, keeping conditions generally soggy through much of the afternoon. By late evening, skies might remain murky.
Tuesday suggests pockets of rainfall early on, with breaks forming as midday approaches. Temperatures hover near 14°C. Steadier rain cannot be ruled out later, though drier spells might peek through before dusk, making for a more varied weather pattern overall. Evening conditions remain somewhat grey.
Wednesday offers a mix of misty beginnings and scattered light rain. Temperatures linger near 14°C, with occasional gusts in the afternoon. Limited sunshine is possible, but overcast skies and passing showers may dominate, ensuring unsettled conditions remain in place throughout much of the day. Drizzle may persist into nighttime hours too.
Thursday looks mainly overcast, with drizzle possible at times. Temperatures rest about 14°C, and any morning showers could linger into midday. The afternoon may bring brief breaks in the cloud cover, though passing rain is still a possibility. Overall, the rest of the week remains changeable yet relatively mild. Cloudy skies should carry on into the evening, keeping the forecast pretty grey.
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