Today in Okehampton, patchy rain is expected with breezy spells. It should remain mild with temperatures near 14°C. The local weather may briefly turn drier towards afternoon, but scattered showers could return by early evening. Some cloud cover will persist, limiting sunshine but keeping conditions cool for late spring.
Tomorrow brings a mix of drizzle and possible rain showers under mostly cloudy skies. Daytime readings should hover near 14°C, with cooler moments in the early morning. Occasional breaks may emerge, but the forecast suggests wet weather is more likely later in the day, sustaining a damp feel.
Thursday stays cloudy, with frequent drizzle likely through the afternoon. Temperatures about 14°C keep it on the cooler side, and occasional rain could persist well into the evening. Conditions look unsettled, though any temporary lull might allow for light cloud breaks before nightfall.
Friday moves towards drier weather, starting overcast but gradually brightening. Temperatures near 20°C suggest a milder feel, and the risk of rain appears minimal. Skies could open up later, letting some sunshine emerge and keeping winds gentle. Overall, a more comfortable day is on the horizon.
This weekend promises sunshine on Saturday, with temperatures about 23°C delivering a warm and bright day. Clear skies look likely from midday onward, providing excellent weather for those seeking comfortable conditions. Cloud cover should remain quite minimal, and any lingering breeze will be light. This local forecast also suggests stable weather beyond Saturday, offering mild evenings and extended spells of daylight throughout the region.
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