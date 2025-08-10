Late in the week stays mildly warm with partly cloudy skies and a top near 24°C. A short burst of morning mist could drift through, but quickly fades. Sunshine returns through midday, keeping spirits high for the rest of the afternoon. Evening brings lighter winds, meaning calmer conditions outside. Temperatures about 12°C overnight hint at a cooler feel, yet no major rain is predicted. This final stretch points to generally settled weather, setting a relaxed tone before the weekend. A slight breeze may accompany the night, but clear skies seem likely. Winds remain fairly calm.