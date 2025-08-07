The rest of the week extends into Monday, which promises a sunny forecast. Temperatures near 27°C look set during the daytime, sustaining clear conditions that entice continued warmth. Skies remain mostly unclouded, and gentle breezes should keep weather calm. Evenings stay mild, dropping to about 12°C without any significant cooling, ensuring no noticeable chill overnight. High pressure influences the region, so rain is not expected, and sunny spells may linger well into the evening. Despite strong sunshine, moderate breezes will maintain a pleasant feel. Late in the day, clouds may occasionally appear, but they are unlikely to bring any drizzle. Sunshine seems dominant, and with balmy daytime figures, the location remains under stable weather patterns. This forecast highlights an extended period of mild, clear skies across Okehampton, offering a radiant outlook for the coming days with no disruptive weather in sight. Winds remain gentle, ensuring comfortable afternoons and serene nights through the extended forecast