Today, Sunday, August 3, begins cloudy with light patchy rain and morning mist. Daytime conditions stay mild, with temperatures about 20°C. Light drizzle may appear around midday, but late afternoon could see some bright intervals. Evening fog might develop, and conditions cool near 11°C. Okehampton may spot a few showers.
Tomorrow continues with patchy rain possibilities and daytime temps near 21°C. Morning hours might see light rain, gradually clearing toward midday. The afternoon should feel pleasant under occasional sunshine. A few scattered showers could pop up late in the day. By evening, skies look calm, dropping to about 11°C overnight.
Moving into Tuesday, conditions appear cooler, reaching near 19°C by midday. Clouds stick around with a chance of drizzle in the morning. Afternoon conditions might brighten, but evening could become chilly, dipping to about 10°C. Rainfall is unlikely to be heavy, so the day should remain manageable. Winds remain light.
Arriving at Wednesday, skies look bright, with midday conditions about 22°C and clear weather dominating most of the day. Rain seems unlikely, and the afternoon could feel pleasantly warm. By nightfall, temperatures hover near 10°C, so expect a drop. Clouds stay minimal, allowing for plenty of sunshine. Winds remain mild.
Rolling into Thursday, it could be truly the warmest period this week, with afternoon highs near 25°C under sunny skies. Rain is not expected, and the evening ushers in cooler air at about 9°C. The day should remain mostly clear and bright, offering a pleasant wrap-up before the weekend approaches.
This article was automatically generated
