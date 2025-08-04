Today is Monday, August 4, bringing patchy rain and a daytime peak near 22°C, dropping to about 11°C overnight. In Okehampton, conditions might include brief sunny intervals amid passing showers. Skies could brighten later, but some rain clouds are expected to linger, creating a slightly damp weather forecast.
Tomorrow looks partly cloudy, with maximum temperatures about 19°C and lows near 11°C. That forecast suggests a mix of sun and mild cloud cover throughout the day. The chance of rain seems low, so conditions should feel pleasant for anyone stepping out under gently shifting skies. Light winds could accompany.
Wednesday is set to be brighter, with afternoon figures reaching near 22°C and overnight levels around 11°C. Sunny spells may emerge early, offering a cheerful outlook for daytime hours. No significant rain is expected, and the air should remain comfortably warm, encouraging a classic late-summer vibe. Gentle breezes will blow.
Thursday brings even warmer weather, topping about 23°C by midday and dipping near 12°C after dark. Patchy clouds might appear, but sunshine is likely to dominate much of the forecast. Rain chances seem minimal, so the day should maintain a generally bright scene. Conditions look encouraging for further dry hours.
Friday concludes the week with partly cloudy conditions and daytime highs near 22°C. Evening should see about 11°C, keeping things mild as this weekend approaches. Showers appear unlikely, but cloud cover may linger at times. Overall, the forecast remains stable, offering consistent weather to round out these final summer days.
