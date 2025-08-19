UNEXPECTED showers of rain did not put people off attending the 117th Okehampton Show held on Thursday, August 14.

A local hunt during a parade around the main ring at Okehampton Show. AQ 0041 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

One of the competitors in the driving class in the main ring at Okehampton Show. AQ 9951 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Gary and Lorraine Dunn of Highridge, Sampford Courtenay, won the Champion Limousin class with Highridge Oscar. AQ 0181 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Crediton Milling Company welcomed visitors to their stand and offered hospitality. AQ 0001 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Despite many in inappropriate footwear and shorts, more than 10,000 people went along to the Stoney Park Showground, where they found entertainment to suit everyone.

Everyone was fortunate that as the day went on the weather improved and the ground dried quickly.

Young sheep exhibitors during the Grand Parade at Okehampton Show. AQ 0188 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Jamie Squibb motorcycle stunt show was impressive in the main ring. AQ 0096 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

The Ashgrove Kitchens stand at the Okehampton Show. AQ 0010 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

More than just a traditional agricultural show with prize winning animals, there was high-flying main ring entertainment on motorbikes from Jamie Squibb motorcycle stunt show, delicious local food and drink, plenty of shopping on the 200 trade stands and entertainment at various locations around the showground.

Jamie Squibb during his motorcycle stunt display. AQ 9849 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Reserve Beef Champion was Highland Blues Spruce, a British Blue heifer bred and exhibited by Andrew Luxton of Okehampton. AQ 0176 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Rebecca White of Broadwoodwidger received the Champion Horse award with Royal Rambo, an Irish Draught from President Roger Cunningham and judge Philip Heard. AQ 0138 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

There were displays, children’s entertainment and competitions for the YFC, Open Classes, craft stands, giant tortoises, sports with OCRA, vintage vehicles and the Pony Club games.

There were record entries in the beekeeping classes and some other competitions.

Staff on the Andrew Symons stand. AQ 9906 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Gilbert Stephens staff welcomed visitors to their stand. AQ 9881 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Dangerous Dave did some amazing stunts despite the rain shower during this performance. AQ 9888 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Mole Avon Country Stores were busy on their stand all day at the Okehampton Show. AQ 9855 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

A local pack of hounds provided main ring entertainment and saw children racing the hounds, which was quite a spectacle.

Side Saddle and Open Driving classes looked wonderful in the main ring and the peak was the Grand Parade of Livestock, Horses and Presentation of Cups.

Country Kitchens of Devon had a stand at the Okehampton Show. AQ 9956 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Say Cheese! Free samples were on offer on the Taw Valley Creamery stand. AQ 9927 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

It was a busy Okehampton Show despite occasional showers of rain. AQ 9961 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

President Roger Cunningham and his wife Deborah, both well-known local vets of more than 30 years, presented the awards.

Beef Supreme was Muriesk Tartan Army, a Shorthorn bull by Chris and Mel Ruby from East Quethiock Farm, Liskeard. Reserve was Highland Blues Spruce, a British Blue heifer bred and exhibited by Andrew Luxton of Okehampton.

Okehampton Show President Roger Cunningham and his wife Deborah. AQ 0250 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Judges and stewards in the Open Section at Okehampton Show. AQ 9792 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

National Honey Judge Jack Mummery of West Buckland with the Best in Show Honey which was exhibited by Lynette Rogers from Okehampton. AQ 9975 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Beef Pairs were British Simmental’s bred and exhibited by Stephanie Hooper and David Reeves from St Columb, Newquay.

Dairy Champion was Culverdon Udoro Honeysuckle bred and exhibited by Thuborough Farms Ltd of Sutcombe, Holsworthy.

Sheep Supreme was a Suffolk 4T aged ewe are and exhibited by the Whitrow family of Wick, Honiton.

Handmade flowers in the Open Section at Okehampton Show. AQ 9802 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Flowers for the President’s wife. AQ 0240 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Helpers on the Devon Air Ambulance stand. AQ 9900 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

A lovely car during the Parade of Vintage Vehicles. AQ 0254 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

The Sheep Show Champion at Okehampton Show. AQ 0215 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )