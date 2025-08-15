A FREE exhibition on life in the Crediton area during the Second World War is well worth a visit at Crediton Museum.
It gives a unique opportunity to find out about wartime days in the town and surrounding countryside.
‘The Home Front: Crediton in World War Two’ opened in April and will run until Saturday, October 25.
Featuring original research, visitors can learn about evacuees sent to live in the local area, about the ‘land girls’ who came to work on local farms, and people who joined the Home Guard, Civil Defence Service and Women’s Voluntary Service.
There is also a focus on wartime food, British Restaurants and rationing.
Crediton Museum’s opening hours are 10am to 4pm, Wednesday to Friday, and on Saturdays 11am to 2pm.
