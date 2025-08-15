THE yearly Sandford Summer Show has been held in the village.
Taking place in Sandford Parish Hall on Sunday, August 10, the event saw as many as 360 entries of vegetables, flowers, baked goods, crafts, photographs and more by 40 exhibitors, two of whom were just five years old.
Prizes were awarded to people of all ages across 116 classes.
There was also a plant stall and prize draw, and hot drinks and cakes were served.
The trophy winners were Matthew Commin, Louise Dudley, Anne Commin, Sally West, Nicky Barnes, Gina Commin, Diane Fyfe, Elaine Stanlake, Sophie Commin, Cassius Evens and Marley Evens.
The show was revived last year for the first time since 2019.
This year’s sponsors were Ronald and Mary Rose Somerville, The Lamb Inn, The Rose and Crown, Sandford Community Stores, Peck and Strong, Dowrich Farm, Sandford Gate Milk, Jojo Hogan, Sandford Orchards, St Boniface Vets, CMC Eakers, Homeleigh Garden Centre, Bernaville Nurseries, Tesco and Morrisons.
