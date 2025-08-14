From ducks to people – everyone has been seeking the shade as the fourth heatwave of the summer struck in West Devon.

These pictures were taken around Tavistock this week as the pace of life slowed to account for the unaccustomed heat.

The country’s fourth heatwave of the summer saw temperatures rise to above 30C in eastern England, the South East and East and the West Midlands. The UK Health Security Agency issued an amber health alert in these areas and a yellow alert in the South West and North of England.

In West Devon temperatures in the mid 20s have seen many seek the shade in leafy parks, woodland and on riverbanks, while ice cream outlets have done a roaring trade as people melted.

Tavistock Meadows is the perfect place to keep out of the afternoon sun during a summer heatwave. ( Tindle )

It's cool for ducks on Tavistock Canal in the Meadows park during the heatwave. ( Tindle )

Sticking to the shade among the abbey ruins. ( Tindle )

Enjoying an ice cream in a patch of shade overlooking Bedford Square. ( Tindle )

Having a sit down in the coolness of Tavistock Sensory Garden in the heat of the day. ( Tindle )