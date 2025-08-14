From ducks to people – everyone has been seeking the shade as the fourth heatwave of the summer struck in West Devon.
These pictures were taken around Tavistock this week as the pace of life slowed to account for the unaccustomed heat.
The country’s fourth heatwave of the summer saw temperatures rise to above 30C in eastern England, the South East and East and the West Midlands. The UK Health Security Agency issued an amber health alert in these areas and a yellow alert in the South West and North of England.
In West Devon temperatures in the mid 20s have seen many seek the shade in leafy parks, woodland and on riverbanks, while ice cream outlets have done a roaring trade as people melted.
