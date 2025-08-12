This summer one of West Devon’s most high profile Morris dance sides marks 20 years of entertaining communities far and wide.
Tavistock-based Lodestone Border Morris, comprising dancers and musicians, is one of the more high profile sides which keeps alive that most traditional of English activities and has been celebrating its increasing popularity with a tour.
David Kasijo, group member, said: "We have been touring pubs and festivals around Devon. We kicked off the celebrations with a ceilidh in Tavistock, in March, which was so much fun that we're planning another one in March 2026.
“We were especially proud to be able to support at many Tavistock events like Tavistock Fringe and Tavistock Festival.
“We’re also looking forward to supporting the Pudsey Day of Morris and Dickensian Evening later this year. Lodestone is dedicated to preserving the rich traditions of Border Morris dancing, whilst celebrating the rich mining history of the Tamar Valley – the hub for one of the widest ranges of metal ore mining in the country between the 18th and 20th centuries.
“The blues, greens, silver and blacks of our tatter coat colours reflect the metal ores mined. The side’s name, Lodestone, comes from the name given to pieces of the naturally magnetic metallic black mineral, magnetite, mined in the area.
“If you are 18 or over and ever wondered about having a go at Border Morris dancing, our Lodestone family welcomes you to join us! No experience is necessary. We will teach you everything you need to know.”
Tatiana Kovalchuk, a teacher and Ukrainian national living in Tavistock, only joined recently. One of the benefits of dancing is to temporarily forget Russia’s invasion of her country, she said: “Morris dancing is such fun and the others in the group are so kind, lovely. All of them are immensely talented.
“Getting to know them enriches me and my life. I enjoy being among them, being accepted and loved, being one of them.
“It is also so cultural, like being immersed in a purely English tradition deep inside, living a life I could otherwise not ever see and know. And I forget my worries, the war, when I am there and dance.”
Peter Gaffan, squire (leader) of the Lodestone Border Morris, is one of the longest serving members: “Lodestone is dedicated to preserving the rich traditions of Border Morris dancing. We aspire to bring joy and excitement to audiences.
“The dancing takes time and practice but when it all goes right the feeling is fantastic, extremely uplifting and fulfilling, you forget all your troubles and just concentrate on the dancing and playing in the band, which is now brilliant.”
Fun is essential: “When we are enjoying ourselves this comes across to the public and they want a piece of the action and share our fun. We are all one big team whom all need each other and without each other Lodestone would not exist and the world would be a duller place.”
Lodestone training workshops start at the end of September, Thursdays 8-10pm in Lamerton Village Hall PL19 8QP. Further details on [email protected]
