guided tours of Higher Uppacott, a 14th century longhouse on Dartmoor, are now taking place.
Higher Uppacott is a medieval farmhouse in which both people and cattle were accommodated under a single roof. As a Grade 1 listed building, it is one of the few remaining examples of this type of historic building.
Tour dates are: April 2 and 15, May 1 and 28, June 10 and 25, July 8 and 30 and August 5, 13, 16, 19, 23 and 28.
All tours start at 10.30am unless otherwise stated and last approximately 90 minutes.
Places can be booked by email at [email protected] or by calling the National Park Visitor Centre at Princetown.