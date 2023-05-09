A YELLOW warning heavy showers and thunderstorms for the rest of the day has been issued by the Met Office.
The warning begins at 11am today, Tuesday, and covers the whole of Devon until 11pm tonight..
'Heavy showers and thunderstorms will develop through Tuesday, some becoming slow moving across more southern and eastern parts of England during the afternoon and evening,'says a Met Office spokesperson.
'A few places could see 20 mm of rain within an hour and possibly 30-40 mm in 2-3 hours, along with lightning and hail.'