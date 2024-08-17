Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the fire at 10.19pm on Friday, August 16 and immediately mobilised fire engines from Bideford, Appledore, Torrington, Barnstaple, Braunton, South Molton and Hartland, a water carrier and aerial ladder platform from Barnstaple, welfare unit from Ivybridge, an incident command unit from Ilfracombe and five officers.