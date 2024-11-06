POLICE are appealing for information following a report of vandalism in Bideford.
Torridge District Council contacted police at around 11am on November 5, reporting that masonry paint was poured down the slide and thrown at other playground equipment at Victoria Park in Bideford.
The incident is believed to have occurred overnight, between the evening of November 4 and the morning of November 5.
Officers investigating the incident have asked anyone who may have information about the incident to contact them via the force website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 50240280726.