FIREFIGHTERS have extinguished a chimney fire at a thatched building in Cheriton Fitzpaine.
Fire control was alerted to the blaze just after 6.30pm on Wednesday, November 13, and immediately sent two fire engines from Witheridge and Exeter Danes Castle to the scene.
When the crews arrived, they found a lot of heat coming from the flue and used chimney gear and small tools to fight the fire.
The Urban Search and Rescue team from Clyst St George was then mobilised to use its specialist equipment to help with shoring up the building.
After they put out the fire, firefighters arranged to go back to the property to make sure the blaze had not reignited.
Crews from Okehampton also helped fight the fire.