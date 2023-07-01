TWO fire appliances from Crediton and Danes Castle (Exeter) were requested to attend a road traffic accident on the A377 near Barnstaple Cross, Crediton at 12.51pm yesterday, Friday, June 30.
The request for assistance from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue was made by the Ambulance Service which had been asked to attend a single vehicle road accident on the road between Queen Elizabeth Drive, Crediton and the Barnstaple Cross junction.
Fire crews found that a car had left the roadway and overturned, coming to rest on its roof back on the roadway.
The incident occurred on the straight stretch of road a few hundred yards from the Barnstaple Cross junction.
On arrival and after assessing the driver, who was still in the vehicle, the firefighters established that urgent extrication of the casualty was required.
Once extricated, the crews rendered immediate medical assistance to the casualty while awaiting the arrival of Ambulance crews.
Once on scene, the casualty was treated by both land Ambulance paramedics and Devon Air Ambulance specialists, whilst Fire Service crews assisted them and made the vehicle and scene safe.
A Devon Air Ambulance landed in a field close to the scene and police also attended.
Once the incident was under control, the firefighters left the scene and duty of care was left with the Police.
The road remained closed to traffic in both directions to enable police investigation work to be completed. It reopened at about 6pm.
There have been no updates on the condition of the casualty.