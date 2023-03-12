FIREFIGHTERS from Chulmleigh, South Molton and Barnstaple were called to put out a fire at a hotel near Burrington just before 3am on Thursday, March 9.
The fire was within spa treatment rooms at the hotel.
An aerial platform ladder and supporting officer were also sent from Barnstaple.
On arrival crews confirmed that alarms were sounding and investigated it with two firefighters in breathing apparatus.
A hose reel jet and safety jet were used and a thermal imaging camera.
At 4am the crews confirmed that the fire had been located and involved a treatment bed and quantity of towels.
The final update saw firefighters confirm that the fire was out and that the bed and towels were severely damaged by fire.
Crews left the scene before 5am and confirmed that the cause of fire was accidental.